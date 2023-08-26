Milan records its warmest day in 260 years at 33 degrees Celsius

According to the regional environmental protection agency (ARPA), Milan in northern Italy set a new record high average daily temperature on Wednesday of 33 Celsius (91.4 Fahrenheit), as a heatwave that started in mid-August reached its climax.

Since the Milano Brera weather station began keeping track of temperatures in 1763, it was the hottest day ever. 32.8 C was the previous record achieved in Milan on August 11, 2003.

As much of southern Europe sweltered this summer, causing wildfires, prompting governments to issue health warnings, and delaying vacations for many tourists, Rome, Italy, had a record high temperature of 41.8 °C in July.

The Lombardy region, which surrounds Milan, experienced its hottest days of the summer on August 23 and 24, according to a statement from ARPA, with peak temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in many towns.

The Italian Alps also experienced ‘intense and abnormal’ temperatures, it was claimed.

According to the agency, the heatwave is about to end and will be replaced by strong thunderstorms and a sudden decrease in temperature of up to 10-15 C early next week.