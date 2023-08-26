Minister Gahlot urges officials to accelerate the preparation of FSL reports

Delhi’s Law Minister Kailash Gahlot issued instructions on Friday for officials to provide information about cases awaiting trial due to pending FSL reports. This directive aims to expedite the preparation of these reports by the Forensic Science Laboratory. Gahlot convened a meeting involving the Director of the FSL, the Director of Prosecution, the Standing Counsel (Criminal) of the Delhi High Court, and senior representatives from the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

During the meeting, experts from the NIC showcased the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) through a comprehensive presentation. The ICJS system has the potential to significantly streamline case resolution in court proceedings. It was suggested that this advanced ICJS portal be accessible to various legal officials within the High Court, facilitating easy access to information like charge sheets for more efficient handling of court applications.

The Director of the FSL highlighted instances where FSL reports were not collected or submitted to the court in a timely manner, despite being prepared. Minister Gahlot stressed the importance of FSL uploading these reports onto the ICJS portal, benefiting all stakeholders. This initiative would grant courts and prosecuting agencies access to these reports for enhanced transparency and efficacy in court proceedings.