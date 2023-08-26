Parents in Saudi Arabia to face imprisonment if their children stay away from school for 20 days without a valid reason

As per reports in Saudi media, parents within Saudi Arabia could potentially find themselves facing imprisonment if their children remain absent from school for 20 days without a valid reason. This measure is said to be aligned with the country’s Child Protection Law and is intended to enhance the quality of education in the upcoming academic year.

It has been indicated that if a student is absent from school for a period of 20 days without a legitimate justification, the guardian of the student may be subjected to an investigation by the public prosecution under the Child Protection Law of the nation.

Upon the conclusion of this investigation, the case would be referred to a court of law. In situations where negligence on the part of the guardian regarding the prolonged absence of the student is established, a judge holds the authority to impose an appropriate term of imprisonment.

The reports emphasize that this action has been taken in an effort to create an optimal learning environment, often referred to as “ideal studies,” for the upcoming academic year.

The legal process against the parent or guardian of the absentee student comprises several stages. The school principal is mandated to report the situation to the relevant education department, which will initiate an inquiry.

Following this, the Education Ministry will assume responsibility for the subsequent steps in the case’s progression.

Subsequently, a family care department will conduct an interview with the student to ascertain the underlying reasons for the extended absence.

Following this interview, if deemed necessary, the parent or guardian could potentially be subject to an investigation by the prosecution before the case is brought before a court for further examination.

At the moment, educational authorities have not issued an immediate response to these reports. Over 6 million students in Saudi Arabia have returned to school after a summer break spanning two months. In an impactful development preceding this, the Saudi Ministry of Education approved the inclusion of earth and space sciences within the secondary school curriculum, commencing from the academic year 1445 (2023-24).

This decision was prompted by the Kingdom’s accomplishment in sending two Saudi astronauts, Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi, to the International Space Station (ISS). Their space journey was initiated on May 21st as part of the Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2) program, marking the Kingdom’s inaugural historic space mission.

The integration of earth and space sciences into the curriculum is aimed at nurturing scientific curiosity and knowledge among Saudi students. This coursework intends to prepare future generations for the challenges and prospects presented by the continually expanding field of space exploration.