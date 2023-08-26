Signs soon to appear on Delhi highways, security stepped up: Lieutenant Governor at G20 Summit

On Thursday, V K Saxena, the lieutenant governor of Delhi, presided over a high-level meeting to assess readiness ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in the nation’s capital.

He gave the assurance that security was in place to handle any attack, whether one posed by terrorism, nukes, biological agents, or general breakdowns in law and order.

The Delhi LG also stated that starting with Palam Technical Area, the G20 insignia and flags of all participating nations will be displayed on various streets and roads.

43 flags, including those of some international organisations, will be flown at the 18 locations that have been designated, and two more are expected to be added.

Delhi LG emphasised that in order to complete all of the planned work, the next seven days were vital.

According to the LG, the work must be done quickly to ensure that there are no gaps in the preparedness of the civil, electrical, horticultural, medical, and security systems.

He made it apparent that each component of the project, including the placement of statues, sculptures, antiques, fountains, lights, flower pots, etc., should have a final shape.

Saxena asked the Power Department to make sure the venue’s power supply was fault-free and made an inquiry into it. In order to prepare for any situation, he ordered simulated drills to be conducted. The Power Department and ITPO representatives, he added, should work in perfect harmony.