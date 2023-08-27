Elon Musk’s X introduces a new feature on its platform marking its entry into the realm of professional networking

Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter, has introduced a novel feature on its platform, signaling its entry into the professional networking arena. This move signifies a notable stride in challenging established job search platforms like LinkedIn. While introducing the new X Hiring Beta, the company announced, “Access the X Hiring Beta early — exclusively for Verified Organizations. Showcase your most critical positions and naturally connect with millions of relevant candidates. Apply for the Beta today.”

This initiative forms a part of X’s strategy to diversify its offerings beyond being solely a micro-blogging social media site, aiming to evolve into a more comprehensive platform.

The Hiring feature is presently undergoing testing, permitting verified organizations to post job listings on their X profiles.

This feature is exclusively available to premium subscription holders, according to media sources.

Reportedly, verified companies can utilize this feature for a monthly fee of $1,000 (approximately Rs 82,300), enabling them to promote job openings on their X profiles and gain a competitive edge.

Additional reports suggest that the Hiring feature facilitates companies in effortlessly importing job data through supported Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) or via an XML feed. While the current scope of the Hiring feature might not match the comprehensive features offered by LinkedIn, it presents an inventive proposition for firms seeking to diversify their recruitment strategies.

Experts in the industry perceive this endeavor as a strategic maneuver to reshape X into an “all-encompassing app.” This step underscores X’s ambition to extend its influence and embrace multiple roles within the technology sector.

Notably, X recently acquired Laskie, its first acquisition since Elon Musk’s involvement with the micro-blogging site. Integrating Laskie’s expertise could play a pivotal role in the development and launch of the new Hiring feature.

Companies with verified status are expected to have the privilege of showcasing up to five job positions on their profiles, augmenting their visibility to prospective candidates. This feature aims to streamline the recruitment process and provide an additional avenue for companies to connect with potential talent.