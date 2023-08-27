ISRO chairman states India can launch additional interplanetary missions confidently

ISRO Chairman S Somanath affirmed India’s capability for additional interplanetary missions, emphasizing the space agency’s commitment to advancing the country’s progress through space sector expansion. He mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s enduring vision for the space sector and ISRO’s readiness to implement it. Following the successful lunar mission, Somanath expressed pride and gratitude for the widespread support received, highlighting the potential for future explorations to destinations such as the moon, Mars, and Venus. He stressed the need for increased investment and confidence in the space endeavors.

Somanath addressed the upcoming launch of Aditya-L1, India’s first space-based solar observatory, mentioning that the satellite has reached Sriharikota and is scheduled for launch in early September. He explained the trajectory and objectives of the mission, including a waiting period until the satellite reaches Lagrange point 1. Somanath mentioned that both the Chandrayaan-3 rover and lander have captured images, with the focus shifting towards scientific research and moon exploration.

India’s historic Chandrayaan-3 mission, where the Lander Module successfully touched down on the moon’s surface, made it the fourth country to achieve this feat. Prime Minister Modi designated the landing site as “Shiv Shakti Point” and named the site of Chandrayaan-2’s 2019 crash-landing as “Tiranga Point.” Furthermore, he proclaimed August 23 as “National Space Day” to commemorate the Chandrayaan-3’s lunar landing.