Lack of communication from IOC with interim CEO raises concern

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) finds itself in a precarious situation, as it has surpassed a span of over eight months without designating a Chief Executive Officer. This noncompliance not only contradicts the IOA’s own constitution but also disregards the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) persistent reminders. Some observers speculate that this delay could stem from a lack of awareness rather than intentional defiance, possibly indicating that the IOA is underestimating the authority of the IOC.

Although the IOC refrains from engaging with the acting CEO, various prominent entities within the country, such as the sports ministry, Sports Authority of India, and even the Olympic Council of Asia, interact with the acting CEO. However, the current setup of an acting CEO is at odds with the constitution, which stipulates that a joint secretary can temporarily assume the role for a maximum of 60 days. The constitution mandates that a new CEO should be appointed within this timeframe once the position becomes vacant.

In response to the issue, the IOC has articulated its stance, emphasizing its repeated directives to the IOA to promptly conclude the process of selecting a new CEO. The IOC has been closely monitoring this matter in collaboration with the IOA to ensure the swift appointment of the new CEO. The IOA is expected to demonstrate responsible and appropriate action to reinstate normal operational functioning in accordance with its own constitution.