Orders given by Yogi Adityanath to provide stray cattle with shelter, care

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, issued directives to ensure the safety of stray cattle that were spotted loitering on state roadways. The state government stated in a statement issued on Sunday that the UP CM has given the district judges instructions to bring ‘destitute cattle’ to the existing cow shelters and ensure their regular health checks and the provision of green fodder.

The district magistrates have also been tasked with acting urgently to protect cows.

Yogi Adityanath also gave orders for more cattle shelters to be built throughout the state. He requested that the Animal Husbandry division create and deliver a thorough plan for increasing the number of cow shelter facilities in the state. To get the funds to build the shelters approved, the plan must be presented to the Cabinet.

There are currently 6,889 facilities operating in the state to safeguard stray cattle, 6,346 of which are in rural areas and 543 of which are in urban ones. These shelters have 1,182,949 stray cows living in them.

The government is also thinking about raising the pay for workers at these shelters, according to Dr. Rajneesh Dubey, the Additional Chief Secretary for Animal Husbandry.

In order to guarantee the availability of green feed for the stray cattle, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister additionally requested that officials geo-tag the grazing land and liberate it from encroachment in order to get Napier grass planted.