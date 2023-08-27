SIT Notices Kuber Group’s Vikas Malu After Rolls-Royce Oil Tanker Crash due to Rash Driving

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), tasked with investigating the collision involving a Rolls-Royce and an oil tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda Expressway, has taken a significant step by serving a notice to Vikas Malu, the director of Kuber Group. The notice is in relation to his alleged involvement in rash driving leading up to the accident. Vikas Malu was one of the three individuals present in the Rolls-Royce during the incident.

The police’s action stems from an FIR lodged under multiple sections, including 279 (pertaining to rash driving), 337 (related to causing hurt rashly and negligently), and 304 (concerning culpable homicide). Initially, reports suggested that the oil tanker had been driving in the wrong lane, resulting in the collision with the luxury vehicle near Umri village, within the jurisdiction of Nagina police station, on a fateful Tuesday afternoon.

Contrary to the initial accounts, the FIR registered on August 22 at Nagina police station paints a different picture. According to this official document, it was the Rolls-Royce that approached from behind and struck the front tire of the oil tanker. This collision caused the oil tanker to lose its balance and subsequently overturn. Tragically, the oil tanker’s driver and his assistant lost their lives, while the occupants of the Rolls-Royce sustained injuries.

The police have shared that the questioning of Vikas Malu will commence as soon as he is discharged from the hospital, indicating that he will be held accountable for his alleged involvement in the unfortunate incident. The SIT’s efforts to unveil the truth behind this collision emphasize the importance of a thorough and impartial investigation.