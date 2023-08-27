Three individuals lose lives in explosion at Duttapukur firecracker factory

An explosion at a firecracker factory in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district claimed the lives of three individuals and left several others wounded on Sunday morning, according to authorities. The incident occurred at approximately 10 am while numerous workers were present at the facility located in Nilgunj’s Moshpole within the jurisdiction of Duttapukur police station, approximately 30 km north of Kolkata.

A police official stated that three bodies have been recovered thus far, with several individuals sustaining injuries in the explosion. The injured have been transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. This incident follows a similar tragedy in May, where an illegal firecracker factory explosion in Purba Medinipur district’s Egra resulted in the death of twelve people.