US military aircraft crashes on a remote island north of mainland Australia while taking part in war games

Australia’s Defence Department announced on Sunday (August 27) that a US military aircraft crashed on a remote island north of mainland Australia while participating in war games. US authorities have confirmed the fatalities of three US Marines in the crash.

“A total of 23 individuals were on board. Three have been confirmed as deceased, while five others have been transported to Royal Darwin Hospital in serious condition,” stated a US Marines spokesperson.

“At this crucial early stage, our primary focus is on responding to the incident and ensuring the well-being of those involved,” expressed the Defence Department in a statement, clarifying that Australian soldiers were not implicated in the incident.

The aircraft involved in the crash was an Osprey vertical takeoff aircraft.

According to an incident map from Northern Territory’s emergency services, an “aircraft crash” was reported on Melville Island, which lies approximately 60 kilometres (37 miles) north of mainland Australia.

The aircraft was engaged in Predators Run exercises, a collaborative combat training exercise between the US and Australian military.

The Osprey aircraft is classified as a tilt-rotor aircraft, possessing two engines on fixed wingtips. This configuration enables the aircraft to vertically take off and land while achieving significantly higher speeds compared to conventional helicopters.

The safety history of this aircraft type has come under scrutiny due to a series of deadly accidents. Notably, in April 2000, 19 Marines lost their lives when an Osprey crashed during a training exercise in Arizona.

In 2017, three Marines were killed when an Osprey crashed after colliding with the rear of a transport ship during an attempted sea landing off Australia’s northern coast.

Earlier in July this year, four Australians were fatally injured when their Taipan helicopter crashed into the sea during war games near Queensland.

The Northern Australia region has gained increased significance in recent times as both the US and Australia seek to counter the expanding influence of China in the Asia-Pacific region.