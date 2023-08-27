Vivek Ramaswamy Urges Stronger US-India Ties to Lessen American Dependence on China

Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy believes that strengthening the relationship between the US and India could lead to the US asserting its “independence” from China. He has called for deeper strategic ties with India, including a military partnership in the Andaman Sea.

Ramaswamy, at 38, holds the distinction of being the youngest Republican presidential candidate. Currently on a two-day visit to Iowa, an influential state, he is gearing up for the 2024 Republican presidential primary season that starts on January 15.

According to Ramaswamy, a closer US-India relationship could reduce the US’s economic reliance on China. He explained that enhanced ties with India would facilitate a move away from the current economic dependence on China. In an interview with PTI, he stated, “I think that would be good for the US and that’s exactly why I would lead accordingly.”

Ramaswamy, a second-generation Indian-American, established Roivant Sciences in 2014, leading to significant achievements in biotech, including successful clinical trials across various disease areas.

In addition to economic aspects, Ramaswamy also emphasizes the need for a stronger strategic bond between the US and India. He suggested exploring a military relationship in the Andaman Sea. This would have the added advantage of potentially enabling India to control the Malacca Strait, which is crucial for China’s oil supply.

Regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramaswamy expressed support and interest in further cultivating the India-US relationship. He noted his confidence in Modi’s leadership and the potential for collaborative efforts.

Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur-turned-politician, has seen a rise in his polling numbers following the initial presidential debate. Despite challenges from fellow Republican candidates, his unique vision for US foreign policy, focusing on protecting the homeland and addressing threats like China, has gained attention.

China remains a significant trade partner for the US, with a substantial portion of imports coming from there. Ramaswamy’s approach aims to lessen this economic reliance and prioritize national security.

Reflecting on his family’s role, Ramaswamy shared that his young sons are excited about his presidential journey, highlighting the shared family effort in his campaign.

If selected as Vice President and subsequently elected, Ramaswamy would be among the youngest individuals to hold the position in history. With his wealth and educational background, he brings a unique perspective to the political landscape.