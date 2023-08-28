24 students died this year by suicide, including 2 in Kota hours after taking test

On Sunday, two NEET applicants committed suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota, bringing the year’s total to 24.

The murdered students were identified as second-year student Adarsh Raj and 18-year-old Avishkar Shambaji Kasle.

Avishkar reportedly leaped off the teaching facility’s sixth floor at around 3:15 p.m., just minutes after finishing a test.

He was taken to a hospital by the workers of the institute, but he passed away there. A CCTV camera placed on the property recorded the incident.

Adarsh Raj, a Bihar native who had also taken the test, committed suicide by hanging himself at around 7 o’clock that evening in his rented flat. He allegedly took the drastic action out of concern of scoring poorly on the test.

Avishkar, a Class 12 student from Maharashtra’s Latur district, had been studying for the NEET UG exam in the city for three years, and he shared a rental room in the Talwandi neighbourhood with his maternal grandparents.

In Maharashtra, his parents work as public school teachers. An official from the police department responded to the situation and reported that Avishkar died after falling from the sixth level of the coaching facility.

According to investigators, the second student, Adarsh, previously resided with his relatives while he was studying for competitive examinations. When he was hauled down, he was apparently breathing, but he died his route to the hospital.

No suicide notes were found in either of the student’s rooms, according to the authorities.

Additional inquiries were being made, and on Monday, the remains of both pupils will be submitted for postmortems.

District Collector OP Bunkar gave the coaching centre the order to stop conducting exams in the next two months on Sunday. Additionally, he ordered the institute to equip every fan in a room with anti-suicide technology.

Additionally, Bunkar gave the order to provide students at least one ‘free day’ per week, during which there will be no courses or exams.

In the coaching hotspot, where almost 3 lakh students from all over the country are currently studying for various competitive exams in different colleges of the city, fifteen coaching students committed suicide last year.