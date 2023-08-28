One arrested in relation to blast at illegal firecracker factory in Duttapukur

An individual has been arrested in connection with the explosion at an illicit firecracker manufacturing facility in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, which resulted in the death of at least eight people and numerous injuries, according to a police officer on Monday. The detained person is reported to be a business partner of the owner of the illegal firecracker factory, as stated by the police. Amid the investigation, the situation at the affected area in Duttapukur police station limits remained relatively calm.

The police officer mentioned that search operations continued throughout the night; however, the search process was hampered by the lack of power in the vicinity and the significant amount of debris scattered around the site. The individual in custody has been charged under the Explosives Act 1884 and Explosives Rules 2008. Furthermore, a self-initiated case has been initiated against three others related to the blast. The explosion occurred on Sunday morning while workers were present at the illegal firecracker factory, resulting in extensive damage to nearby homes and severe injuries to individuals in the vicinity.

The aftermath of the blast prompted the police and local authorities to employ heavy machinery to clear debris from the site. Meanwhile, some local residents expressed frustration, claiming that despite prior complaints to the police about the illegal activities at the firecracker unit, no appropriate action was taken. This incident comes after similar explosions occurred in illegal firecracker factories earlier this year, resulting in multiple fatalities. Following the incident, political parties engaged in a dispute, with demands for investigations and accusations of opportunistic politics.