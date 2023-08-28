Passengers across UK finds themselves in the middle of chaos after breakdown of the UK’s air traffic control system

A breakdown in the UK’s air traffic control system threw hundreds of thousands of passengers in the United Kingdom and beyond into disarray.

NATS, the national air traffic controllers situated in Swanwick, Hampshire, acknowledged a failure within their system.

Numerous travelers took to social media platforms to communicate that they were stranded on airplanes, grounded on the tarmac, awaiting clearance for takeoff. This predicament unfolded on a day of heightened travel activity due to a public holiday in certain parts of Britain.

The National Air Traffic Services of Britain revealed the presence of “technical issues” that prompted them to impose “traffic flow restrictions” to ensure safety.

As reports of delays in the UK airspace due to technical glitches within the air traffic control system surfaced, NATS issued a statement: “Engineers are actively addressing and resolving the fault. We extend our apologies for any inconvenience this situation might cause.”

The duration required to rectify the problem remained uncertain.

Renowned journalist Gabby Logan shared her predicament on X, the platform formerly referred to as Twitter. She conveyed that she was situated on a plane, positioned on the runway at Budapest airport, where it was communicated that UK airspace had been closed. Expressing the potential severity of the situation, she speculated that the delay could extend up to 12 hours.

Scottish airline Loganair also used X to announce a comprehensive failure in the UK air traffic control computer systems, affecting the entire network.