Ration shops to remain open till 8 pm today for Onam kit distribution.

With Onam approaching on Tuesday, the food and civil supplies department is making strides to ensure the efficient distribution of free food kits throughout the state. To expedite this process, the department has issued a directive for ration shops to extend their operating hours until 8 pm on Monday, diligently working to cover all areas.

Despite these efforts, certain ration shops within the state encountered shortages of these essential food kits. Ration shop dealers voiced concerns, revealing a lack of demand for the kits in some quarters.

This year, owing to prevailing financial constraints, the state government has implemented limitations on the distribution of free food kits. The privilege of receiving these kits is reserved for individuals possessing yellow ration cards, a criterion that narrows down the eligible recipients to 6 lakh people.

Current statistics reveal that approximately 3,80,000 kits have already been distributed as of Monday morning.

In addition to those with yellow ration cards, welfare institutions are also beneficiaries of these kits. Each institution, accommodating four individuals, receives one kit. These distributions are meticulously overseen by Taluk Supply Officers.

The composition of these grocery kits is quite diverse, encompassing a range of items. From sugar, green gram, and kidney beans to jaggery, chilli powder, and various spices, the kits provide a comprehensive assortment of essentials. Moreover, cooking oils such as coconut oil and sunflower oil are included, along with items like pappad, vermicelli, palada, and broken wheat.