Everything you need to know about Zurzuvae, the postpartum depression pill

Postpartum depression is increasing among women in our society. Postpartum means ‘the time after childbirth’. Most women feel ‘baby blues’ after delivery. Baby blues is feeling sad or empty, within a few days of giving birth. As per studies, about 1 out of every 10 of these women will develop a more severe and longer-lasting depression after delivery. About 1 in 1,000 women develop a more serious condition called postpartum psychosis.

Postpartum depression (PPD) is a complex mix of physical, emotional, and behavioral changes that happen in some women after giving birth. It is a form of major depression that begins within 4 weeks after delivery.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first ever pill for treating postpartum depression. The drug named Zurzuvae (zuranolone) will be available from October this year. The pill — to be taken once a day for 14 days — has shown promising results in two company studies.

The FDA warned that the most common side effects include drowsiness, dizziness, diarrhoea, fatigue, nasopharyngitis (the common cold), and urinary tract infection.

The FDA also warned that patients should not drive for at least 12 hours or operate heavy machinery after taking the pill.