Tips to follow to prevent vaginal infection

The monsoon season affect immunity, especially in women. This will make women susceptible to various vaginal infections, including urinary tract infection. The atmospheric humidity can also accelerate other bacterial or fungal infections. As per medical experts, Vaginal candidiasis is the most common infection experienced by women during the monsoon. Maintaining vaginal ph and vaginal microbiota become the two most crucial aspects of maintaining a healthy vagina.

6 Common Symptoms of Vaginal Infection During Monsoon:

Rashes on the body’s exposed skin

Vaginal irritation

Virulent discharge

Redness around the private parts

Vaginal discomfort

Tips for maintaining good vaginal health:

Menstrual Hygiene: Change sanitary napkins and tampons every 4-5 hours to maintain the health of your vaginal region. You should also avoid using scented goods on your vaginal area and wash your hands often to stop the spread of bacteria.

Maintain pH Level: Use moderate, pH-balanced cleansers and warm water to routinely wash the vaginal region. Avoid using strong soaps or douches that could upset the vagina’s normal pH balance.

Dry Yourself: The danger of infections rises when people stay in damp underwear or clothing for an extended amount of time. Change into dry clothes as soon as you can after becoming wet in the rain or sweating.

Avoid Public Restrooms: Use clean, private bathrooms whenever possible to reduce your chance of coming into contact with pathogenic germs and fungus.

Stay Hydrated: Drinking enough water can assist maintain overall vaginal health.

Cotton Underwear: Avoid donning tight bottoms, shorts, or slim jeans since they restrict airflow and trap perspiration in the vaginal region, which can cause rashes and infection.

Safe Sex: Use condoms or other barrier techniques during sexual activity.

Balanced Diet: Keep up a nutritious diet, exercise frequently, control your stress levels, and get enough sleep to bolster your immune system, which can aid in infection prevention.