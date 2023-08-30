Husband discovered deceased by railway hours after fatal assault on spouse.

In Velloor village of Kottayam district, a man, identified as Padma Kumar, allegedly took his own life following a severe assault on his wife. The incident unfolded when Kumar reportedly inflicted grievous injuries upon his wife, Tulasi, leaving her in critical condition. The attack occurred on Tuesday, and Tulasi is presently receiving medical care at an Ernakulam hospital.

Tragically, hours after the assault on his wife, Padma Kumar’s lifeless body was discovered near the railway track in Olipuram, close to Mulanthuruthy. Despite ongoing investigations into the incident, the circumstances surrounding his demise remain unsettling.