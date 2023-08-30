ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 rover detects lunar sulphur, hydrogen hunt ongoing on moon

ISRO announced on Tuesday that the ‘Pragyan’ rover aboard Chandrayaan-3 has used the Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument to provide conclusive evidence of sulphur’s presence on the lunar surface near the south pole. This marks the first-ever in-situ measurements conducted for elemental composition, yielding data that was not attainable through orbiters’ instruments. Along with sulphur, the instrument detected elements like aluminium, calcium, iron, chromium, titanium, manganese, silicon, and oxygen, aligning with expectations.

The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) technique involves analyzing materials through intense laser pulses. This achievement showcases the instrument’s ability to analyze lunar surface elements unambiguously. The LIBS analysis not only confirmed the presence of several elements like aluminium, calcium, iron, and more but also exposed sulphur, an insight previously unattainable by orbiters’ instruments. ISRO reported that ongoing efforts are focused on investigating the presence of hydrogen on the lunar surface.