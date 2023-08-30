PDP prioritizes Article 370’s end over statehood restoration in J-K

The PDP emphasized that the revocation of Article 370, ending Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, took precedence over reinstating statehood. The party’s stance followed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s Supreme Court statement that J-K’s Union Territory status isn’t permanent, promising an elaborate announcement about statehood on August 31.

PDP spokesperson Suhail Bukhari accused the BJP of altering Jammu and Kashmir’s aspirations and asserted that they’re trying to divert attention from vital issues through statehood debates. The BJP/RSS, Bukhari stated, aims to maneuver the narrative and impose circumstances favoring their agenda. The PDP stressed that the larger concern is the legality of the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370, rather than the restoration of statehood or the Union Territory status.

The party expressed satisfaction with the ongoing Supreme Court proceedings and hoped for justice and the preservation of J-K’s identity. Regarding the INDIA opposition bloc meeting, the PDP anticipated a positive contribution and highlighted the importance of uniting against forces that undermine the constitution and democracy.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s comments on China, Bukhari labeled it an “open secret” and criticized the BJP for not acknowledging facts about the Sino-India border issue. Gandhi had accused China of occupying Indian land in Ladakh, contradicting the Prime Minister’s statement.