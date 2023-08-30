Rahul Gandhi urges Prime Minister to address China map matter

On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed serious concern over China’s release of a “standard map” that asserts ownership of Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin. He emphasized that China had already encroached upon Indian territory in Ladakh and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address this issue. The release of China’s 2023 edition of the so-called “standard map of China” on Monday marked a renewed claim over Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as part of its territory.

While departing for Karnataka, Gandhi was questioned about the map controversy. He pointedly stated, “I have just returned from Ladakh, and I have been saying for years that what the PM has said, that not one inch of land has been lost in Ladakh, is an absolute lie. The whole of Ladakh knows that China has usurped our land.” He underlined the gravity of the map issue and demanded action, stating, “This map issue is very serious, but they have already taken away our land and the PM should say something about that too.”

The Congress party strongly objected to China’s inclusion of Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin in its map. The party asserted that these regions are integral parts of India, and no “habitual offender” can alter this fact through illegal representations or arbitrarily created maps. The concern over China’s territorial claims continues to escalate, demanding diplomatic attention and strategic handling.