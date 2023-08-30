Report: Pete Davidson relies on horse tranquilliser to treat depression

Comedian Pete Davidson has garnered attention for disclosing his use of ketamine, a well-known horse tranquilizer, as a remedy for his depression. This revelation reportedly occurred during Davidson’s warm-up performance for Dave Chappelle at Madison Square Garden, as cited by sources from Page Six.

Ketamine, once a popular recreational drug, gained FDA approval in 2019 as a nasal spray for treating severe depression that has not responded to conventional medications. The drug’s utilization for this purpose has been on the rise.

A close friend of the former Saturday Night Live star confirmed this fact, indicating that Davidson had indeed experimented with ketamine, colloquially referred to as “Special K.”

Despite Davidson’s friend’s affirmation, his publicist has contradicted these assertions, asserting that “Pete Davidson is not on ketamine.”

Davidson’s well-documented battles with depression have been a subject of discussion, as he often openly talks about his struggles in managing his mental health. During a YouTube interview with Charlamagne tha God last year, Davidson candidly admitted, “I’m always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it.”

He described a recurring pattern where he hits rock bottom and then gradually climbs back up, frequently necessitating periods of time to focus on his mental well-being.

Davidson’s willingness to share his experiences with the drug has ignited conversations about unconventional methods for addressing mental health concerns.

The comedian recently completed a rehabilitation program that addressed his post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and borderline personality issues.