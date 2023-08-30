Study finds women experience worse outcomes in heart disease than men

Women experience worse outcomes in heart disease diagnosis and treatment, as indicated by findings from fifteen studies conducted across 50 countries, including India. The research reveals that the disparity arises due to women presenting non-traditional chest pain symptoms like vomiting, jaw pain, and abdominal discomfort. When doctors or patients overlook these symptoms, it leads to delayed diagnosis and treatment.

Mahdi O. Garelnabi, an Associate Professor at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, explains that significant differences exist between men and women in terms of cardiovascular disease diagnosis, treatment, and symptom recognition. Women often delay hospital visits after symptom onset, and doctors admit them to the hospital at lower rates compared to men. The study, published in the journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology, also highlights a rise in heart attack rates among younger women. The percentage of heart attacks among women aged 35 to 54 increased from 21 to 31 between 1995 and 2014, whereas the rate for men only slightly rose from 30 to 33 during the same period. The analysis is based on data from 2.3 million individuals in various countries, including Brazil, China, India, and the US, among others.