1499 new colleges to be set up in Maharashtra this year: Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the Maharashtra government is initiating the establishment of 1,499 new colleges across the state this year. The move is part of a five-year plan approved during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Fadnavis shared the news through a social media post, stating that the plan covers the period from 2024 to 2029 and the decision was made at the state government’s Sahyadri guest house in Mumbai.

Furthermore, Fadnavis mentioned that the meeting also expressed contentment with the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in the state. This initiative reflects the government’s efforts to enhance the education landscape and provide expanded opportunities for students across Maharashtra.