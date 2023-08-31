Delicious Greek Grilled Chicken Salad Recipe

Here’s a simple Greek Grilled Chicken Salad recipe:

Ingredients:

For the Chicken:

– 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

– 2 tablespoons olive oil

– 1 lemon, juiced

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 teaspoon dried oregano

– Salt and pepper to taste

For the Salad:

– Mixed salad greens (lettuce, spinach, arugula, etc.)

– 1 cucumber, sliced

– 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

– 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

– 1/2 cup Kalamata olives, pitted and halved

– 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

For the Dressing:

– 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

– 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

– 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

– 1 teaspoon dried oregano

– Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, mix together olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, dried oregano, salt, and pepper. Add the chicken breasts to the bowl and coat them with the marinade. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

2. Preheat the grill to medium-high heat. Remove the chicken from the marinade and grill for about 6-7 minutes on each side, or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F (75°C). Once cooked, remove from the grill and let them rest for a few minutes before slicing.

3. While the chicken is grilling, prepare the salad ingredients. In a large bowl, combine the mixed salad greens, cucumber slices, cherry tomatoes, red onion slices, Kalamata olives, and crumbled feta cheese.

4. In a small bowl, whisk together the ingredients for the dressing: extra-virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, dried oregano, salt, and pepper.

5. Slice the grilled chicken breasts into thin strips.

6. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and toss to combine.

7. Divide the salad among serving plates and top each portion with the sliced grilled chicken.

8. Serve immediately and enjoy your delicious Greek Grilled Chicken Salad!