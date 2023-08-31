Meera Jasmine Credits ‘Gudumba Shankar’ for Shaping Her Artistic Journey

The romantic thriller ‘Gudumba Shankar’, featuring Pawan Kalyan and Meera Jasmine, has made a comeback in theaters. This Telugu movie, originally released nearly twenty years ago, narrates the tale of a small-time thief’s quest to rescue his beloved from a disastrous marriage. Reflecting on the occasion of its re-release on August 31, which coincides with Pawan Kalyan Garu’s birthday, Meera Jasmine, who portrayed Gowri in the film, took to Instagram to express the significance of ‘Gudumba Shankar’ in her life journey.

She shared, “As Gudumba Shankar re-releases, here’s a glimpse into the treasured memories that have enriched my heart and home throughout these two decades. This experience has deeply impacted both the artist and individual within me, playing a pivotal role in sculpting my artistic and life journey. Pawan Kalyan Garu’s generosity, kindness, empathy, compassion, and forward-looking perspectives on matters of true essence have consistently guided me through life’s various phases and challenges.”

Meera Jasmine further added, “It’s an immense privilege to share these enduring memories that have remained unchanged amid the ebb and flow of time. I extend my heartfelt wishes to this extraordinary human being and remarkable artist as he ventures into new horizons. Your inspiration knows no bounds. Sending boundless affection to the entire ‘Gudumba Shankar’ team, as well as our supporters and the media, for their unwavering love and encouragement. Amidst it all, art invariably finds its way back into our lives. With love, Meera.”