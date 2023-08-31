Miss World Karolina Bielawska and her delegation visited Pune

During her week-long stay in India, Miss World Karolina Bielawska, along with other members of the Miss World delegation, visited Pune on Wednesday. They were accompanied by Miss India Sini Shetty and Julia Morley, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization. The delegation’s first stop was at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Sassoon General Hospital, followed by a reception hosted by industrialist and philanthropist Cyrus S Poonawalla at Ritz Carlton Hotel. Bielawska expressed her excitement about being in Pune for the first time, praising the warm welcome and hospitality.

At the hospital, the Miss World team observed the health facilities and recognized the contributions of Ritu Chhabria and Mukul Madhav Foundation. Bielawska conveyed her appreciation for the quality of healthcare and the dedication of the medical staff to patient care. She expressed gratitude to all healthcare workers across the nation for their incredible and challenging work.

The Miss World 2023 team’s visit to India included stops in Kashmir, Delhi, and Pune. Bielawska’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir precedes the upcoming 71st edition of the Miss World 2023 pageant, which is scheduled to take place in India later this year.