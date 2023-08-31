NRL and IIT-G join hands to create eco-friendly carbon using bamboo residue

Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) and IIT-Guwahati have entered a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to create technology for producing marketable eco-friendly carbon from bamboo dust. Under the initiative, a facility with a capacity of 5 MT/batch will be established to generate green activated carbon through the pyrolysis of bamboo residue, as per an official statement released on Thursday.

NRL’s Senior Chief General Manager (Corporate Affairs) Nikunja Borthakur and IIT-G’s Dean Prof G Krishnamoorthy finalized the agreement on Wednesday. This research and development project aims to develop technology for producing high-grade chemically activated carbon with applications in sectors like pharmaceuticals, electronics, and mining. The collaboration between industry and academia will boost the capabilities of both NRL and IIT-G by facilitating data exchange and information sharing, the statement added.