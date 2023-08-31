Shami Unfazed, Ready to Bowl with Confidence Using New or Old Ball

Mohammed Shami’s willingness to adapt shines through as he remains open to bowling with a worn-out Kookaburra rather than a shiny white ball in one-day matches, putting the team’s needs above all. With Jasprit Bumrah’s return for the Asia Cup, the question arises about Shami’s role as a new-ball partner against Pakistan. During Bumrah’s absence, Shami and Mohammed Siraj shouldered the new-ball responsibility in the ODI series against Australia earlier this year.

Shami’s humility and lack of ego become evident as he states, “I don’t have any hesitancy to bowl with the new ball or the old ball. I don’t have an ego like that.” He acknowledges the strong form of all three pacers – Bumrah, Shami, and Siraj – leaving the decision to the team management.

Whether it’s with the new ball or at any point during the match, Shami is always ready to contribute. Renowned for his swing bowling prowess, he emphasizes, “Depends on whether I have the new ball or whether the team requires me at any stage during the match, I’m always on.”

Shami’s adaptability transcends formats and ball colors. He minimizes the debate between white and red balls, asserting that bowling in the right areas is key. “There is only one goal, to go and give 100 per cent, the result will come running to us if we give our 100 per cent. So it is very important to focus and execute, it’s a very simple plan,” he affirms.

The return of Jasprit Bumrah adds a significant boost to the team’s confidence, particularly in the white-ball format. Shami acknowledges the impact of Bumrah’s presence, noting, “For a long time we didn’t have Jassi (Bumrah), so we felt the loss of a good player like him.” He highlights how Bumrah’s fitness and performance contribute to the team’s strength.

The training camp at Alur ahead of the Asia Cup proves beneficial for Shami, who is eager to make an impact after his break since March. He underlines the importance of preparation and focus for significant matches, while maintaining that the team possesses the skill and lineup required for success.

In conclusion, Mohammed Shami’s adaptability, team-centric approach, and commitment to giving his best regardless of the situation underscore his significance as a key player in India’s bowling lineup.