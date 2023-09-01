ISRO initiates countdown for India’s solar mission launch

India’s inaugural solar mission, Aditya L1, is gearing up for launch, with the countdown officially underway, according to ISRO. Scheduled for liftoff at 11:50 am on Saturday, this Sun Observatory mission follows India’s successful Chandrayaan-3 moon expedition.

ISRO shared the update, stating, “Countdown leading to the launch at 11:50 Hrs. IST on September 2, 2023, for PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission.” The 23-hour 40-minute countdown began at 12:10 pm.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath noted that it would take 125 days for the mission to reach its intended orbit at the Sun-Earth Lagrangian point (L1), which is situated approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth’s surface. Aditya-L1’s primary objectives are to provide remote observations of the solar corona and conduct in situ observations of the solar wind, marking India’s first dedicated space mission for studying the Sun, launched by the space agency headquartered in Bengaluru.