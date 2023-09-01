Jaya Verma Sinha becomes Railway Board’s first woman chairperson

Jaya Verma Sinha has been appointed as the new chairperson and CEO of the Railway Board by Indian Railways, serving until August 31, 2024. Having previously held the position of operations and business development member within the railway system, Sinha will take on her new role on September 1, succeeding the retiring chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti.

For the first time, a woman officer of the Higher Administrative Grade-Plus rank, Jaya Verma Sinha, an IRMS officer of the 1986 batch, has been chosen as the chairman of the national transporter’s decision-making body. This significant move by the Railways is hailed as a groundbreaking step towards women’s empowerment and equality. The appointment was sanctioned by the Centre and communicated through a Department of Personnel and Training notification. Sinha, known for her professionalism, decision-making prowess, and achievements in freight and passenger transportation, has served the Indian Railway Traffic Service since 1988 and has gained recognition as a prominent figure in the field.