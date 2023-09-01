Obstacles for Ladakh border resolution indicated by Xi Jinping’s absence from G20

The possibility of Chinese President Xi Jinping skipping the G20 Summit in New Delhi is seen as a diplomatic blow and dims hopes for resolving the boundary issue between India and China in Ladakh. Chinese Premier Li Qiang is anticipated to attend in Xi’s place, despite the fact that his attendance has not been officially confirmed. These reports have not been refuted by China, fostering speculation.

Following their meeting outside the BRICS conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping made this development. Concerns about the Ladakh border conflict, which resulted in military tensions in 2020, were raised during this conference.

The absence of Xi Jinping from the G20 Summit raises questions about the future of India-China relations and a settlement of the Ladakh border conflict as the situation continues to develop.