Pinarayi Questions UDF’s Credibility After Alignment with Manipur Genocide Backers

In Meenadam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his concerns about the Congress-led UDF’s alliance with the BJP, which he believes bears responsibility for the Manipur genocide. He pointed to the Kidangoor grama panchayat in Kottayam, situated just 20km from Puthuppally, where the UDF, holding three seats, joined forces with the BJP, having five seats, to gain control over the 15-member panchayat board.

During his campaign for LDF candidate Jaick C Thomas in Kooroppada, Meenadam, and Manarcadu, Pinarayi emphasized the importance of secularism. He stated, “There are many who claim to be secular. But the touchstone of secularism is the stance they take against communalism.” He asserted that only those who unwaveringly oppose communalism can safeguard secularism, emphasizing this point in Meenadam.

Pinarayi contended that Manipur’s genocide was not an isolated incident and warned that it wouldn’t be the last. He accused those behind the genocide of preparing for future actions and criticized the UDF for aligning with such forces, citing the example of Kidangoor and Ettumanoor.

Highlighting the Congress’s association with communalism over time, Pinarayi questioned whether the party could truly protect secularism. He lauded Kerala for its anti-communalism stance within the country.

Furthermore, Pinarayi criticized the Union government’s actions against Kerala, including lowering borrowing limits and reducing the state’s share of central taxes. He explained how Kerala’s share in central taxes had decreased and condemned the Union government’s double standards regarding borrowing.

The Chief Minister also criticized UDF members of parliament for not addressing these issues with the Union Finance Minister, despite initially agreeing to do so. He reaffirmed the LDF’s commitment to the people and their desire for representation through Jaick C Thomas.