Emirate in UAE announces new taxi fare

Ajman: The transport authority in Ajman announced new taxi fares in the emirate. Ajman Transport Authority has increased the taxi fare by 6-fil per kilometer. The revised taxi fare is at Dh1.90 per kilometer. It was at Dh1.84 in August.

The decision was taken as the oil price committee announced fuel prices for September. The authority hiked the fuel prices for the third month in a row. Super 98 petrol now costs Dh3.42 a litre as compared to Dh3.14 in August, while the Special 95 price has been increased from Dh3.02 to Dh3.31. Priced at Dh3.23, E-Plus 91 is now Dh3.23, up by 9.5 per cent or 28 fils more.