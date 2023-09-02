Nayanthara Sets Record: 1 Million Instagram Followers in Record Time!

Nayanthara, who recently ventured onto Instagram, has achieved a remarkable feat, surpassing Bollywood icon Katrina Kaif to become the fastest female actor to amass over one million followers in just a day. With her follower count now at 1.9 million, the ‘Lady Superstar’ accomplished this milestone within a mere 10 hours of her Instagram debut. This achievement is particularly notable as Katrina had taken 24 hours to reach the same milestone during her social media debut in 2017.

Initially averse to social media, Nayanthara, known for her private nature, decided to embrace Instagram as part of her promotional strategy for the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’.

Her inaugural Instagram post featured her twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, exuding style and charisma as they strolled, with the instrumental version of the ‘Jawan’ theme song by Anirudh Ravichander providing the backdrop. In her signature ‘Jawan’ style, Nayanthara captioned the post, “Naan vandhutaen nu sollu … (Tell them I’ve arrived).”

Prior to her Instagram debut, the actress had celebrated Onam with her husband and garnered attention with her scintillating performance in the ‘Jawan’ song ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya,’ setting the dance floor ablaze alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

In the film, Nayanthara portrays a black ops agent with a mysterious connection to SRK’s character. Directed by Atlee, ‘Jawan’ is slated for release on September 7th in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, promising an action-packed cinematic experience.