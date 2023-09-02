NCERT achieves deemed university status, gaining authority to confer its degrees

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has received the status of a deemed university, as announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during the 63rd foundation day celebration of NCERT. Established in 1961 under the Society Act, NCERT has been advising the government on matters related to school education. This recognition as a deemed university allows institutions of higher education, operating at a high standard in specific fields, to enjoy academic privileges similar to traditional universities. NCERT, now a deemed university, will have the autonomy to offer a range of graduate, postgraduate, and doctoral degrees.

Additionally, Minister Pradhan proposed the establishment of augmented reality, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence labs across NCERT’s seven regional centers. He also suggested integrating Bal Bhavans and Bal Vatika with NCERT to provide comprehensive education to children. During the event, Pradhan inaugurated three labs, including one focused on virtual reality education and another dedicated to teacher training.

Furthermore, Pradhan emphasized the importance of aligning the curriculum and textbooks for classes 3 to 12 with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE), as part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He drew parallels between the recent ISRO project, Chandrayaan-3, and the NEP, expressing confidence that the new education policy would be as successful. Pradhan also stressed the need to prepare children for the challenges of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, suggesting the creation of informative booklets on various subjects like India’s Covid-19 management and Chandrayaan 3 to enhance students’ knowledge. NCERT has formed a committee dedicated to shaping the curriculum and textbooks for these classes in alignment with the NEP-2020 guidelines.