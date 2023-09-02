PM Modi extends congratulations to ISRO for successful launch of Aditya-L1

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its dedicated scientists for the successful launch of India’s inaugural solar mission. He emphasized their continuous scientific endeavors to enhance our understanding of the universe for the benefit of all humanity. This achievement followed the recent success of Chandrayaan 3, the lunar expedition, further highlighting ISRO’s commitment to space exploration.

The countdown, spanning 23.40 hours, concluded as the 44.4-meter-high Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) gracefully ascended into the skies at precisely 11.50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport, located approximately 135 kilometers east of Chennai. Prime Minister Modi expressed his pride in India’s scientists and engineers at ISRO, acknowledging their accomplishments in launching Aditya-L1, the nation’s pioneering Solar Mission.