UGC prohibits universities from including Aadhaar number on certificates

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has prohibited universities from printing students’ Aadhaar numbers on their degrees and provisional certificates. This directive comes as some state governments were considering including full Aadhaar numbers on these documents for future verification during recruitment or admissions.

UGC Secretary Manish Joshi emphasized that it is against norms to make public any database or record containing Aadhaar numbers unless they have been appropriately redacted or blacked out. He stated that printing Aadhaar numbers on degrees and provisional certificates is not allowed, and higher education institutions must strictly adhere to the regulations set by the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India).