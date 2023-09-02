Unanswered Queries Surround Aparna Nair’s Heartbreaking Demise

Aparna Nair’s tragic passing has left her two daughters devastated, with her family raising concerns about her husband’s excessive drinking and indifference as potential factors in her suicide. Her last social media post, which included an Instagram reel of smiling photos, featured a cryptic voiceover alluding to the hidden pain behind smiles.

In this post, she shared a poignant message about her youngest daughter, saying, “She must be short-tempered or stubborn. She must be smiling a lot. But in reality, she cries a lot at night…When you blame her for her change, remember you are the reason behind it.” These words reveal the emotional turmoil she was going through.

Aparna often posted pictures of her family on Instagram, which makes her loved ones bewildered about the circumstances that led to her tragic decision.

Her lifeless body was discovered hanging at her Karamana home at 7:30 p.m. Despite being rushed to the hospital, it was too late. Her mother had informed her sister that Aparna had hanged herself between 6 and 7:30 p.m., as indicated in the FIR.

Aishwarya, her sister, found Aparna motionless on the bed when she arrived home. Aparna’s final message was to her mother via a video call, during which she discussed issues at home and mentioned leaving before abruptly ending the call. Aparna called her mother at 6 p.m. on Thursday and was admitted to a private hospital in Karamana at 7:30 p.m.

At the hospital, her husband and children were present, and her husband confirmed that she had hanged herself. The police are treating the case as a suicide based on their preliminary assessment and have registered it as an unnatural death. Aparna was a well-known television and film actress, having appeared in popular TV soaps and movies.