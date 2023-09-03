Ex-TMC MLA from Dhupguri, WB, switches to BJP days before by-election

Former TMC MLA Mitali Roy from Dhupguri made a significant political move by joining the BJP just two days before the crucial by-election in her constituency. Mitali Roy had previously won the seat in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district in 2016 as a TMC candidate but faced defeat in the 2021 assembly elections against BJP’s Bishnu Pada Roy. The by-election was triggered by the unfortunate death of the BJP MLA on July 25, with polling scheduled for Tuesday and the results to be announced on September 8. Mitali Roy’s decision to switch parties was made official in the presence of key BJP leaders, emphasizing her belief in the BJP’s ability to bring development to the region.

Mitali Roy explained her motivation behind the switch, citing her inability to work within the TMC and the immense mental pressure she felt. She expressed reluctance to campaign for the Dhupguri bypoll and indicated that her decision to join the BJP was influenced by the party’s position at the central government, which she believed would aid in addressing the area’s developmental needs. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar welcomed her as a veteran leader with a deep understanding of the local people’s needs, asserting that her inclusion would strengthen the BJP’s presence in the region.

In a separate development, the TMC responded to Mitali Roy’s departure by fielding college professor Nirmal Chandra Roy as their candidate for the by-election. Meanwhile, the BJP nominated Tapasi Roy, the widow of a CRPF jawan who lost his life in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021. The CPI(M) entered the race with folk singer Ishwar Chandra Roy as their candidate, while the Congress announced their support for him. These political shifts and candidate choices set the stage for a competitive by-election in Dhupguri.