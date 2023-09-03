Ghosi bypoll marks initial showdown between India Bloc and BJP in UP

In the upcoming Ghosi assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh, a significant electoral clash is brewing between the BJP and a constituent of the INDIA bloc. Both parties are vigorously rallying support for their respective candidates ahead of the September 5 election. Notably, the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate is receiving backing not only from the Congress and Left parties but also from Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, reflecting a broader opposition alliance forming in anticipation of the upcoming general election.

The BJP’s Dara Singh Chauhan, a former SP MLA who joined the saffron party and resigned his seat, is seeking re-election, pitting himself against the SP’s Sudhakar Singh. Singh has garnered support from the Congress, CPI(M), and CPI(ML)-Liberation. SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, who had been absent from campaigning in previous prestigious bypolls in Rampur and Azamgarh, is actively involved in Ghosi’s election, emphasizing its potential to reshape the country’s political landscape.

This election in Ghosi, Uttar Pradesh, transcends traditional boundaries of caste and religion, with multiple major players and opposition parties uniting under the INDIA alliance banner. The contest is seen as a matter of pride and significance, drawing the attention of influential leaders from various political factions, including the Left parties, Congress, and CPI. The combined support for the SP candidate suggests a strong challenge to the BJP and the possibility of a resounding victory.