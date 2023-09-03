KL Rahul set for World Cup squad; Samson excluded from selection

KL Rahul, who received a fitness clearance from the NCA after recovering from a thigh surgery, is on track to secure a spot in India’s 15-member provisional World Cup squad, to be officially revealed by Tuesday. Rahul, who has been going through rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, will undergo final fitness assessments before joining the Indian team in Sri Lanka for the ongoing Asia Cup. His extensive batting practice and match simulation sessions have left little doubt about his readiness.

Despite the World Cup squad announcement originally scheduled for September 5, selectors decided to proceed once Rahul obtained the fitness green light. Rahul is also expected to take on the role of wicketkeeper in the World Cup squad. Ishan Kishan, who impressed with his composed 81 against Pakistan, will serve as the second wicketkeeper, while Sanju Samson will miss out on selection.

Suryakumar Yadav has earned his place in the squad despite a less-than-satisfactory performance in ODIs. He struggled during the ODIs against West Indies but was included to bolster the middle-order. The squad also features stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer, along with a strong pace department led by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami. In the spin department, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja are the primary choices, with Axar Patel providing additional depth in both batting and spin bowling. Notably, veterans R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal have been left out of the provisional squad.