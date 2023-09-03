Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan creates records with its recently released trailer and its amazing songs

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated action-packed entertainer, “Jawan,” has been generating immense excitement through its previews and captivating songs. The recently released trailer has added yet another feather to its growing acclaim, delighting audiences and sparking celebrations among SRK fans nationwide.

Prominent SRK fan clubs, including SRK Kurnool CFC, SRK Universe, and Team SRK Worriers, located across various regions of the country, have enthusiastically mobilized to carry out diverse promotional activities while expressing their fervor for the “Jawan” release.

From adorning the streets of Chandigarh with “Jawan” posters to promoting the film on the bustling roads of Aurangabad, SRK fans have left no stone unturned in creating a buzz around “Jawan.” The influential SRK fan club, SRK Universe, has even arranged a special 6 AM morning show at the iconic Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai, making “Jawan” the first Hindi film to feature such an early screening.

The trailer for the film, unveiled last week, delivered a tantalizing mix of action, drama, romance, thriller, and comedy. Shah Rukh Khan’s character in “Jawan” assumes multiple roles throughout the trailer, transitioning from a hijacker to a former soldier and then a policeman. Alongside Khan, the trailer provided glimpses of Nayanthara, portraying a cop, and Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the film’s primary antagonist, the world’s fourth-largest weapons dealer. The trailer also teased Khan and Nayanthara’s on-screen romance.

Directed by Atlee, “Jawan” boasts an ensemble cast featuring Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover. Deepika Padukone also makes a cameo appearance.

The film has generated substantial buzz, with expectations of a massive box office debut. Reports suggest that “Jawan” is poised to achieve a staggering $1 billion on its opening day. Advance bookings for the film have already commenced, with impressive numbers in advance bookings reported in the United States.

On Wednesday, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that “Jawan” had surpassed $150,000 (over Rs 1.25 crore) in advance bookings in the United States. “Jawan” is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.