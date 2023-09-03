Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 scripts history at the box office

Sunny Deol’s “Gadar 2” has etched an unparalleled chapter in box office history. This sequel to the 2001 blockbuster, helmed by director Anil Sharma, is charting new heights and is poised to reach a remarkable milestone, crossing the 5 billion rupees mark on Sunday, September 3. The film, which made its theatrical debut on August 11, continues to dominate the box office. In celebration of the resounding success of this period drama, Sunny Deol hosted a grand bash in Mumbai, attended by a galaxy of A-listers from the Indian film industry.

In addition to the entire cast and crew, the event was graced by the presence of the three towering Khans of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, who came together to revel in the film’s triumph. The soirée was a star-studded affair with luminaries like Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, her younger sibling Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, and Kartik Aaryan, among others.

To mark the monumental success of the film, the Deol family made a grand entrance. Sunny Deol’s brother Bobby, veteran actor and patriarch Dharmendra, son Karan, and daughter-in-law Drisha Acharya all graced the occasion.

Ameesha Patel, the leading lady of “Gadar 2” who portrayed the character Shakeena in the film, exuded glamour and elegance in her golden ensemble at the event.

It is noteworthy that there have been longstanding reports of friction between Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol over the years. However, setting aside any past differences, Shah Rukh Khan attended the success party alongside his wife, Gauri Khan. The two stars happily posed for photographers, signaling a spirit of camaraderie.

Salman Khan adopted a casual attire for the event, embodying his signature nonchalant style. Viral photos and videos from the party captured Salman Khan engaging in a conversation with Kartik Aaryan as they posed for the paparazzi. Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol also made a joint appearance at the gathering, warmly acknowledging the media’s presence.