Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram Lander Safely Touches Down on Moon

ISRO reported a triumphant moment as the Vikram lander executed a successful hop test during its soft landing on the lunar surface. “On command it (Vikram lander) fired the engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected and landed safely at a distance of 30 to 40 cm away,” stated ISRO in an official update.

Highlighting the significance of this achievement, ISRO emphasized that the Vikram lander had not only met but exceeded its mission objectives. This accomplishment serves as a crucial milestone, paving the way for future sample return and human missions to the Moon.

Furthermore, ISRO underscored the importance of this milestone, indicating that it will serve as a catalyst for future lunar endeavors. “Importance?: This ‘kick-start’ enthuses future sample return and human missions! All systems performed nominally and are healthy. Deployed Ramp, ChaSTE, and ILSA were folded back and redeployed successfully after the experiment,” added the space agency.

India’s historic achievement of soft-landing the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface on August 23 marked a significant milestone, making India the fourth country to achieve this feat and the first to reach the south pole of the Moon.