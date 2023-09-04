G20 transforms to G21 by welcoming African Union

The upcoming G20 Summit is set to make history, as it will conclude with the transformation into the G21, with the African Union (AU) joining as a new member. India has put forward the proposal to include the African Union in this influential group, emphasizing the need for all voices to be recognized for the success of future global plans, as stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The African Union comprises 55 member countries, but some of them have reservations about the potential impact of their inclusion in the G20. They argue that Africa is a vast continent with diverse challenges, economies, and communities. Therefore, they believe that becoming part of the G20 might not directly address their concerns, even though they appreciate India’s consideration.

While India advocates for the African Union’s inclusion, some member nations within the AU are grappling with significant issues. Sudan is embroiled in a military conflict that has displaced millions, Rwanda faces political restrictions with numerous opposition members imprisoned, and a territorial dispute between Morocco and Algeria over Western Sahara adds to the complexities of the region. These challenges underscore the complexity of integrating diverse African voices into the G20’s decision-making process.