Idukki BEVCO Raid Uncovers Overcharging & Missing Bills for Guest Workers

A surprise raid conducted by vigilance officers at a BEVCO outlet located in Rajakumari, Idukki, has revealed a series of corrupt practices committed by the employees. Among these unethical activities were the overcharging of guest workers and the deliberate omission of providing bills for their purchases.

The operation, carried out by vigilance officers from the eastern range in Kottayam on a Saturday night, exposed the sale of the cheapest beer, priced at Rs 110, being sold to interstate workers at an inflated rate of Rs 150. Stanley Thomas, Intelligence SI of Vigilance, commented on the findings, stating, “We found Rs 17,000 short in the cash collected at the outlet, and the employees there were selling brands of liquor and beer for which they are getting a commission. Several bills meant for interstate workers were found in the waste bin inside the outlet.”

These raids were initiated following a complaint received by Kottayam Vigilance SP, Vinod VG, alleging that guest workers were not receiving bills for their purchases at the Rajakkad outlet.

Vigilance DSP Manoj Kumar, who led the operation, described how officers, dressed in civilian attire, purchased liquor alongside interstate workers before entering the unit just before the outlet’s 9 pm closing time. They then began questioning the staff, revealing that even a sweeper at the outlet was involved in selling beer at the counter.

The officers also noticed that several well-known liquor brands were conspicuously absent from the display, while local brands, for which the employees received commissions, were being promoted and sold.

In an attempt to explain the cash shortage, the employees cited unpaid bills from customers who claimed to be short on funds. However, when a daily collection examination was conducted, a significant deficit of Rs 17,000 was identified.

A comprehensive report of the raid will be submitted to the vigilance director, and departmental actions are anticipated to follow suit.