Jammu reports 350+ dengue cases; medical experts reassure no need for alarm

Jammu district has witnessed an increase in dengue cases, with over 350 reported in the past two weeks. Local authorities are taking measures to address this mosquito-borne viral infection. Medical professionals from Government Medical College and hospitals in the city, however, advise against panic, explaining that such spikes in dengue cases are common during this season.

Across the Jammu region, a total of 486 dengue cases have been identified so far, with the highest number, 357 cases, occurring in Jammu district. Kathua and Samba districts reported 46 and 42 cases, respectively. Smaller numbers of cases are scattered across other districts, including Rajouri, Reasi, Udhampur, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar, and even in Kashmir and other regions. The majority of cases are concentrated in three districts: Jammu, Samba, and Kathua.

Over the weekend, there were 33 cases reported on Saturday and 77 on Sunday in Jammu. Many of these patients have been admitted to hospitals, with over 100 already discharged, as per official reports.