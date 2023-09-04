Kerala’s CPI Leader Rewriting History Alongside Delhi

In Kerala, the CPM-led government, which has accused the BJP of altering history to fit its agenda, is facing similar criticism from veteran CPI MLA and former minister E Chandrasekharan. Speaking at the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) district conference in Cheruvathur, Chandrasekharan highlighted the revision of historical records in Kerala, including the Kayyur Peasant Uprising of March 1941. He expressed concern about historical figures being deliberately excluded from history.

Chandrasekharan specifically mentioned the case of Churikkadan Krishnan, one of the individuals convicted in the Kayyur Uprising, whose name was replaced with E K Nayanar in a Prisons Department exhibition. Despite claims by E K Nayanar, the late historian A Sreedhara Menon had clarified that Nayanar had little to do with the peasant uprising. Documents from the 1942 verdict also omitted Nayanar’s name.

CPI’s Kasaragod district secretary C P Babu pointed out the factual inaccuracy, as Nayanar was not a minor at the time of the uprising. The CPI publicly criticized the government for this mistake during an event on Churikkadan Krishnan Nair’s death anniversary.

Ravindran Maniyat Puthiyadath, a CPI worker, previously raised the issue with the government, writing to the Director General of Prisons and the Information and Public Relations Department (I&PRD) to correct the mistake. However, he received no response, and the misinformation persisted in Kayyur. Maniyat suggested that Churikkadan’s affiliation with the CPI might have contributed to the error.